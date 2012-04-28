Cops: Man recorded teachers using restroom

A Glen Head man employed by a contractor doing work for the South Huntington School District used a hidden iPhone to take video of adults using a restroom in a school facility, Suffolk County police and school officials said Friday.

Kevin Clancy, 31, of 10A Glen Ave., is charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance for taking video recordings of adults using the faculty restroom at Countrywood Primary Center at 499 Old Country Rd., Huntington Station, police said.

Det. Sgt. Richard Auspaker said Clancy placed the phone in the restroom's suspended ceiling and it recorded only adults "to the best of our knowledge."

Auspaker said police were still studying video from the phone, which was discovered April 19.

Clancy was working for an independent computer contractor doing work for the district, Auspaker said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Clancy was arrested Wednesday by Second Squad detectives after a lengthy investigation and was released on his own recognizance. He is to be arraigned at a later date, police said. He could not be reached for comment Friday.

District spokesman Steve Bartholomew said the bathroom where the phone was found is used by men and women faculty members at the school, which has kindergarten, first- and second-grade students.

The district sent a letter home to parents Friday stating "police have indicated that this incident does not involve any children."