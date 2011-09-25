Cops: Man shot by gunman on bike

A Wyandanch man was taken to the hospital after a man on a bicycle shot at him as he was walking near his home early Sunday morning, Suffolk police said.

Joseph Bunce, 23, was walking on Jamaica Avenue in Wyandanch at about 5 a.m. when police said a man on a bicycle rode up beside him and shot at him before fleeing.

The bullet grazed Bunce's head.

After the shooting, Bunce ran to the BP gas station on Straight Path for help, police said. Employees there called 911.

Bunce was taken by Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Rescue to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was treated for a bullet graze wound to his head. He was listed in stable condition. Police said Bunce said he did not know his attacker.

Police said those with information can call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.