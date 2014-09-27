Cops: Man fatally shot outside Deer Park strip club

A 20-year-old Wyandanch man was fatally shot outside a Deer Park strip club early Saturday during a dispute with other customers, Suffolk police said.

The victim arrived at Illusions Gentlemen's Club on Saxwood Street with a group of people, using a fake ID to get in, according to police.

"He's here for a while and leaves, and gets into a dispute with some people outside," Det. Sgt. Edward Fandrey of the Suffolk homicide squad said outside the club.

Police identified the victim as Ryan Aguilar.

Aguilar and his group left the club about 3:30 a.m., and the dispute took place in the parking lot, police said.

The argument quickly escalated to gunfire "for reasons we have not yet determined," Fandrey said.

A relative of the victim Saturday night said the family was too distraught to talk.

Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, commander of the homicide squad, said the victim was shot once and later pronounced dead at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.

Aguilar was not armed, and no one else was injured, police said.

Fandrey declined to say where Aguilar was shot. He said no suspects have been identified.

With Kevin Deutsch