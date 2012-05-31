Cops: Man wanted in Brentwood bar stabbing

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Third Squad detectives are looking for a man who stabbed two men outside a Brentwood sports bar in March, police said Thursday.

Suffolk police Thursday released photographs of the suspect taken from video surveillance cameras at the El Alazan Sports Bar at 761 Commack Rd.

At about 3:55 a.m. March 4, two men left the bar and became involved in an altercation with an unknown man who had a knife, police said in a news release.

The suspect stabbed both men several times, "causing severe lacerations that required immediate medical treatment at a hospital," the release said.

Police on Thursday did not have more information on the victims.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.