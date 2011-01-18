Cops: Medford man tries to flee arrest

A Medford man jumped out a window at his home and fled when officers arrived to arrest him on a bench warrant Tuesday afternoon, but he was apprehended a short time later in a nearby yard, police said.

Richard Neumann, 26, of Tarpon Avenue, was arrested in August on several misdemeanor charges after a routine traffic stop during which officers saw him trying to hide drugs and a hypodermic needle near his twin 18-month-old children, police said.

Charges at that time included criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a minor, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a hypodermic needle and driving with a suspended license.

He was charged with second degree criminal contempt and violating an order of protection by staying at the Medford address.

Neumann was to be held overnight for arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday.