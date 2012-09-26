Cops: Men stole cigarettes, lottery tickets

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Sixth Squad detectives are looking for at least two men who made off with cigarettes and lottery tickets when they broke into a Coram minimart in August.

Police on Wednesday released photographs of the suspects taken from video surveillance at the OK Mini-Mart, 145 Middle Country Rd.

Police said a ladder was used to enter a window of the market at about 2:10 a.m. Aug. 22.

Video shows the suspects crawling through the window and taking several cartons of Newport cigarettes, cigarette lighters and New York State lottery tickets, police said.

The suspects, wearing hooded jackets, left the market the same way they came in, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.