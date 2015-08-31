Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Motorcycle crash closes westbound lanes on LIE

An accident involving a motorcycle heading westbound near exit 69...

By LAURA FIGUEROAlaura.figueroa@newsday.comLaura_Figueroa

A motorcycle accident injured a man and shut down a portion of the Long Island Expressway near Exit 68 in Yaphank for more than two hours Sunday evening.

Suffolk police said a 62-year-old Bay Shore man was operating a 2007 Harley-Davidson, riding west on the expressway shortly after 5 p.m. when he lost control between Exit 69, Wading River Road and Exit 68, at the William Floyd Parkway. The man, whose name was not released Sunday night, suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

As police investigated the crash, several lanes were shut, leaving motorists with only one lane to head west. The roadway was fully reopened after 7:45 p.m., authorities said.

