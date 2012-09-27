Cops: Motorcyclist crash-lands on Shirley lawn

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital early Thursday with a fractured arm after he struck a curb, was ejected and wound up on the front lawn of a home in Shirley, police said.

Andrew Figueroa, 41, of Mastic Beach, was in stable condition with a compound fracture to his upper left arm, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Figueroa was riding his 2007 Yamaha eastbound on Beacon Street just after midnight when he lost control, struck the curb -- and was ejected from the bike.

Police said no criminal charges were filed.