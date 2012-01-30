Cops seek Amityville bank robber

An Amityville bank was robbed Monday by a man who handed a teller a note, demanded money and threatened use of a gun, police said.

The robbery was at the Suffolk County National Bank, 400 Merrick Rd., about 2:15 p.m., Suffolk police said.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, police said, the robber left on foot heading east on Merrick Road.

He is about 6 feet tall, clean-shaven and of slim build, police said, and is in his late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a black knit cap, sunglasses, a yellow-and-black striped scarf, a tan-colored leather coat with fur on the collar, and blue jeans, police said.

Detectives asked that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.