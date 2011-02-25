Cops seek Brentwood brick thrower

Third Squad detectives are trying to determine who threw a brick through the front window and screen of a Brentwood home in November, Suffolk County police said.

On Nov. 8, an unknown man tossed the brick through the window of a house on Wicks Road. The brick also damaged the interior wall across from the window, police said.

Overall damage was in excess of $250, police said.

Police have released photographs of the suspect taken from video surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.