Cops seek suspect in Velocity Pharma theft

He walked in the back door, donned a hairnet like those worn by employees at the East Farmingdale pharmaceutical company and walked out with an $18,000 part from a pill-counting machine, Suffolk County police said.

But police said the thief left behind incriminating evidence during the brazen daylight robbery Tuesday: his picture.

Video surveillance equipment captured the man walking down a hall, stolen machine part in hand, at Velocity Pharma Llc on Sherwood Avenue.

Police are asking anyone who knows him or has information about the theft to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential, and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Police said the theft of the detection unit from a pill-counting machine occurred at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect then exited the building.

The suspect wore a yellow T-shirt under a blue plaid shirt, as well as blue jeans and brown shoes, police said.