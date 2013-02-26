Cops seek suspects in money transfer store heist

Police are searching for two people who broke into a money transfer store in Huntington Station last month, damaging a wall and two safes and stealing "a large amount" of cash, police said.

The break-in at the RIA Money Transfer store on New York Avenue occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, Suffolk County police said.

Both men wore winter jackets with hoods and gloves, but were captured by surveillance video at the scene, police said.

It was not clear how much money was stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the break-in to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.