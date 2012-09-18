Cops: Selden man arrested in Hamptons bank heist

A Selden man was arrested Tuesday on charges he robbed a Hampton Bays bank last week, Southampton Town Police said.

Donnell Thomas, 28, was found hiding at a house on Hawthorne Street in Mastic at about 9:30 a.m., police said. He was arrested without incident and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Southampton Town Justice Court.

Police said Thomas entered the TD Bank at 191 W. Montauk Hwy. late in the afternoon of Sept. 10 and gave the teller a note with the message, "I have a gun. Give me the money or die."

Thomas made off with more than $1,000 and was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force and Suffolk County police and its K-9 Unit, police said.

In a Tuesday news release, police did not say what led investigators to the suspect.