Cops: Shotgun-wielding Southold man arrested

A 24-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend's Greenport home, pulled out a shotgun and threatened the life of another resident in the house.

Southold Town Police charged Paul Reinckens of Southold with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors.

While trying to confront his former girlfriend, Reinckens got into an altercation with another woman living in the house, police said.

He showed the woman his shotgun and said, "I'm going to kill you," according to police.

Reinckens fled the scene, police said, and he was apprehended shortly before 1 a.m. in a field behind his house by the Southold K-9 unit.

Police said they removed four other long-barreled weapons and a pistol from Reinckens' home.