Cops: Skeletal remains found in Manorville

Suffolk homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains in a rural area in Manorville.

"We don't know if they're human or not," said a police spokesman. "We're securing the scene, so we can view it tomorrow at daylight."

Police received a phone call about the remains at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The remains were covered with debris, the spokesman said.

The location was described by police as North Street off Wading River Road, which is near Robert Cushman Murphy County Park.

That area is several miles from where the partial remains of Gilgo Beach slaying victim Jessica Taylor, 20, of New York City, were found more than eight years ago.

Taylor's nude torso was found in July 2003 by a woman walking her dog near Halsey Manor Road and the Long Island Expressway.

Her head, hands and forearm were found in dense brush off Ocean Parkway on March 29, 2011, about a mile east of where the original Gilgo victims were discovered.

Remains of another woman -- known to authorities only as Jane Doe No. 6 -- were found near a Manorville sump discharge basin on Nov. 19, 2000. Suffolk police found her head, hands and right foot off Ocean Parkway on April 4, 2011.

The quiet patch of Manorville woods near Halsey Manor Road and the LIE had been used to dump bodies in the past, authorities said.

Two unidentified men were found there in 2000 and 2003, but have no connection to the more-recent cases.