Cops: Sun glare causes mini-bus crash in Manorville

A woman was injured, but five school children and their bus driver escaped unharmed, after early-morning sun glare led to a nasty collision Friday in Manorville, police said.

The crash between an eastbound sport utility vehicle and the mini-bus occurred on Moriches-Middle Island Road at 8:25 a.m., Suffolk police said.

The bus was being operated by Eastern Suffolk BOCES, according to Eastport-South Manor school district superintendent Mark A. Nocero, who said his district had one student on board - a 14-year-old boy headed to the Little Flower School in Wading River.

It was not immediately clear what districts the four other students were from. Their ages also were not known. BOCES officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The driver of the SUV was not identified. Police said she was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center with "non-life-threatening injuries."

Police said the bus was headed westbound on Moriches-Middle Island Road and the car had been headed northbound on Burney Road when the driver made a right-hand turn onto eastbound Moriches-Middle Island Road. Sun glare temporarily blinded the driver, police said - and she crossed the double-yellow diving line and collided head-on with the bus.