Cops: SUV, bus collide in Medford 12 injured

Twelve people were taken to hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries Wednesday after a collision in Medford between an SUV and a transit bus, police said.

A 1996 Chevy Suburban traveling north on Route 112 made a left turn toward a driveway at 3298 Rte. 112 at 4:41 p.m., Suffolk police said, when it collided with the Suffolk County Transit Bus.

Nine of the 16 people on the bus were taken to a hospital, police said.

The driver of the SUV, Angie O'Connor, 34, of Medford, and two of her passengers also were taken to a hospital, police said.