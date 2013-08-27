Cops: Traffic stop leads to heroin charges

A 52-year-old Southampton man stopped for a traffic infraction Monday on North Sea Road was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, as well as for driving with a suspended license, police said.

Herman Ward Jr. was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Southampton Town police said the arrest resulted from a routine traffic stop on North Sea Road just before 3 a.m. Monday -- and said Ward was arrested after a brief investigation.

Arraignment details were not immediately available.