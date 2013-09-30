Cops: Use of high beams ends in drunken driving arrest

A driver stopped for failing to dim his high beams to oncoming vehicles ended up being arrested and charged with drunken driving early Sunday in Mattituck, Southold Town police said.

John Sarle, 56, of Babylon, was arrested following a traffic stop at 12:40 a.m. on Route 25, police said.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and with failure to dim his high beams.

He is scheduled for arraignment Monday in Southold Town Justice Court.

Police said Sarle was headed eastbound on Route 25 when he was stopped after failing to dim his lights to oncoming traffic. The subsequent field investigation found Sarle to be intoxicated, police said.