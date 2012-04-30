Cops: Vacuum cleaner thief sought

It might have been a clean sweep if it weren't for the video surveillance footage.

Suffolk County police are asking if you recognize the man who they said stole a Dyson vacuum cleaner worth $600 from a Target store on the Sunrise Highway service road in West Bay Shore.

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. on March 27.

The surveillance footage shows the man pushing a shopping cart and talking on a cellphone -- the vacuum visible in his cart.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the theft to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.