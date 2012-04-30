Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Vacuum cleaner thief sought

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the man, seen in this surveillance image, who cops say stole a vacuum cleaner from the Target Department Store in West Bay Shore. Credit: SCPD

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

It might have been a clean sweep if it weren't for the video surveillance footage.

Suffolk County police are asking if you recognize the man who they said stole a Dyson vacuum cleaner worth $600 from a Target store on the Sunrise Highway service road in West Bay Shore.

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. on March 27.

The surveillance footage shows the man pushing a shopping cart and talking on a cellphone -- the vacuum visible in his cart.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the theft to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.

