Cops: Valley Cottage man nearly hits patrol car, charged with DWI

A Valley Cottage man who nearly hit a patrol car Monday on the Southern State Parkway in Brentwood faces drunken-driving charges, state police said.

A patrol car was driving east on the Southern State, near the Sagtikos Parkway, at about 8:15 a.m. when a gray Toyota left its lane, almost striking the patrol car, according to police.

After stopping the Toyota, the trooper noticed a strong odor of alcohol from the driver, police said.

The driver, Ronald Tagert, 46, of 66 Ridge Rd., in upstate Valley Cottage, failed sobriety tests, police said, and also provided a breath-analyzer sample of .13 percent.

He is charged with driving while intoxicated and several traffic violations. Tagert is scheduled to appear Sept. 10 in First District Court in Central Islip.