Cops: Video game thief sought

He purchased 10 video games and then returned them two hours later, police said.

But not before Suffolk County police said he opened the boxes and replaced the video games with blank CDs.

Police urge anyone who recognizes the suspect, who was caught on video surveillance, to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

The incident occurred at the Target store on the Sunrise Highway service road in West Bay Shore at about 3 p.m. on Feb. 11, police said. The value of the games was about $600.