Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Woman arrested on charges of driving under influence of drugs on LIE

By LAURA FIGUEROAlaura.figueroa@newsday.comLaura_Figueroa

A Jamesport woman was arrested Sunday on charges of driving under the influence of drugs on the Long Island Expressway, police said.

Suffolk police said Lizbeth Ildefonsa, 41, was driving a 2009 Honda west on the LIE when she stopped short near Exit 70 in Manorville, causing her car to be hit from behind just before 3:45 p.m.

Ildefonsa drove away, but a short time later was spotted by Suffolk County Highway Patrol officers, who tried to pull her over. She kept driving until she was stopped about a mile east of Exit 68 in Yaphank.

She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with drugs. Ildefonsa's arraignment information was not immediately available Sunday night.

Laura Figueroa Hernandez
By Laura Figueroa Hernandez

Laura Figueroa Hernandez is the White House correspondent and previously covered New York City politics and government. She joined Newsday in 2012 after covering state and local politics for The Miami Herald.

