Cops: Woman arrested on charges of driving under influence of drugs on LIE

A Jamesport woman was arrested Sunday on charges of driving under the influence of drugs on the Long Island Expressway, police said.

Suffolk police said Lizbeth Ildefonsa, 41, was driving a 2009 Honda west on the LIE when she stopped short near Exit 70 in Manorville, causing her car to be hit from behind just before 3:45 p.m.

Ildefonsa drove away, but a short time later was spotted by Suffolk County Highway Patrol officers, who tried to pull her over. She kept driving until she was stopped about a mile east of Exit 68 in Yaphank.

She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with drugs. Ildefonsa's arraignment information was not immediately available Sunday night.