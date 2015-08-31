County: Mosquito spraying set for Davis Park, Point O'Woods

Suffolk County is planning ground spraying Tuesday, weather permitting, as part of its mosquito control effort, health officials said.

Streets in the Fire Island villages of Davis Park and Point O'Woods are to be sprayed from 6 to 10 p.m. with the pesticide Anvil, officials said.

Besides being annoying, some mosquitoes' bites can transmit West Nile virus to people.

The chances of experiencing health effects from the ground spraying are "quite low," the health department said, but children and pregnant women should avoid exposure if possible by staying clear of the area during spraying and at least 30 minutes after.

Among the "common-sense steps" the department suggests are closing doors, windows and air-conditioning vents during spraying and 30 minutes after.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For details, call Suffolk's spraying information hotline at 631-852-4939 or visit nwsdy.li/sprayings.