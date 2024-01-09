2 people seriously hurt in Commack one-car crash

Two people were hospitalized after being seriously hurt in a crash in Commack on Tuesday morning, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. The crash, involving one vehicle, was on Old Commack Road, police wrote in an email. The victims were brought to separate hospitals. Further details, such as the cause, were not disclosed. A police investigation is unfinished, the email said.

