Long Island Suffolk

2 people seriously hurt in Commack one-car crash

Two people were seriously injured in a car crash on Old...

Two people were seriously injured in a car crash on Old Commack Road, north of Pimlico Court, on Tuesday morning. Credit: Tom Lambui

By Matthew Chayes

Two people were hospitalized after being seriously hurt in a crash in Commack on Tuesday morning, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The crash, involving one vehicle, was on Old Commack Road, police wrote in an email. The victims were brought to separate hospitals.

Further details, such as the cause, were not disclosed. A police investigation is unfinished, the email said.

Matthew Chayes

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City.

