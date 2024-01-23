Long IslandSuffolk

2 men killed in 2-car crash on Suffolk Avenue in Central Islip

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a crash where two...

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a crash where two people were killed Monday night in Central Islip. Credit: Evan Rolla

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Two men were killed Monday night after their vehicle collided with another while making a left turn in Central Islip, Suffolk police said. 

The unidentified driver of a 2002 Honda Accord was eastbound on Suffolk Avenue when he attempted to make a left onto William Street at 10:50 p.m. and collided with an oncoming 2009 Lexus sedan, police said.

The Honda's driver and his male passenger were taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where they were pronounced dead, police said. Their names were not released. 

The unidentified 19-year-old driver of the Lexus was not injured and remained at the scene. While an investigation is ongoing, police believe there is no criminality involved in the crash. 

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.
 

