Devin Wolfe of Massapequa killed in fiery 1-car crash in Brightwaters, police say

A Massapequa man died in a fiery single-car crash near Sunrise Highway in Brightwaters Saturday afternoon, Suffolk Police said.

Devin Wolfe, 30, was driving a 2017 Infiniti sedan northbound on Howells Road shortly before 4:45 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway, jumped a curb and crashed into a Sunrise Highway overpass, according to a police news release. The vehicle caught fire on impact, police said.

Wolfe was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352.