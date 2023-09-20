Long IslandSuffolk

Westbound lanes of LIE closed at Ronkonkoma between Exits 59-58 after crash, authorities say

A serious auto accident involving five vehicles occurred on the...

A serious auto accident involving five vehicles occurred on the Long Island Expressway, westbound of exit 58 in Ronkonkoma on Wednesday. Credit: Joseph Sperber

By Newsday Staff

Suffolk County police said a serious multi-vehicle crash has forced the closure of the westbound Long Island Expressway Wednesday morning in Ronkonkoma.

The New York State Department of Transportation said all westbound lanes were closed at Exit 59, Ocean Avenue, at 11:05 a.m.

The road is closed between Exit 59 and Exit 58, Old Nichols Road in the vicinity of Jake's 58 Casino Hotel.

Police said details were still emerging but said detectives had been called to the scene, indicating the crash is serious. There is no word as to when the busy highway will reopen. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

