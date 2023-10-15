Crash involving pedestrian closes eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway in North Lindenhurst, police say

The eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway have been shut down at North Delaware Avenue in North Lindenhurst following a pedestrian-involved crash early Sunday morning, Suffolk Police said.

A vehicle struck the pedestrian at about 5:20 a.m., police said.

No other details, including the conditions of the people involved, were immediately available.

All eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway remained closed at 8 a.m. as police investigate the crash.