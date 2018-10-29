Cops: Veterans Memorial Highway reopens several hours after truck crash

Westbound Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack has reopened after it was closed for several hours Monday because of an overturned truck with a trailer, Suffolk County police said.

The driver lost control of the truck, which was hauling Bobcat equipment, and crashed about 7:45 a.m., police said. The truck hit two poles near the intersection of Wyandanch Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Highway, police said. Photos show the truck on its side, blocking the westbound lanes of the roadway.

No injuries were reported, police said.