Long IslandSuffolk

Crew work to affect Sunrise Highway

By MATTHEW CHAYESmatthew.chayes@newsday.com

Crews inspecting overhead signs will close sections of Sunrise Highway-Route 27 in Suffolk County between Manor Lane in Bay Shore and Route 112/Medford Avenue starting Monday and ending Friday, the state transportation department said.

The periodic closures, possibly both westbound and eastbound, will occur between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Bad weather could cancel the inspections. There are no plans to close the entire highway.

Workers will "inspect the structural integrity" of the overhead signs, the transportation department said.

