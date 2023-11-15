Ronald Indelicato of Coram critically injured after 3-car crash in Mount Sinai

A Coram man was critically injured Tuesday in a three-car, chain-reaction crash in Mount Sinai, Suffolk police said.

Ronald Indelicato, 77, was stopped in traffic in a 2022 Nissan Maxima on County Road 83, near Canal Road, when his vehicle was struck from behind by the driver of a 2022 Chevrolet Cruz about 3:40 p.m., police said.

Indelicato’s vehicle then struck a 2018 Honda Pilot driven by a Mount Sinai man that was stopped in front of the Maxima.

Indelicato was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. The 37-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured, as was the 68-year-old driver of the Pilot and an adult passenger, police said.

No charges have been filed in the crash; all three vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this crash to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.