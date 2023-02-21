Cruise Control Limousines in East Farmingdale catches on fire

A fire swept through a building housing a limousine company in East Farmingdale on Monday, beginning in the late afternoon — and then, after it was extinguished, breaking out again before midnight, Suffolk County police said.

The initial blaze was reported at 4:55 p.m. The second occurred at 11:01 p.m., police said. No injuries were reported, according to Suffolk Fire Rescue Emergency Services.

The fire occurred at Cruise Control Limousines at 65 Allen Blvd, police said. Owner Margaret DiBenedetto said four of the company's vehicles were damaged by the blaze.

DiBenedetto said she believed the cause was electrical. Lights or a fan in the bathroom began to spark Monday afternoon and then erupted into flames.

"Within 10 minutes, the entire place was filled with black smoke," she said.

A restoration crew noticed smoke coming from the roof Monday night and called 911, DiBenedetto said. She said a gas line that had been left open fueled lingering flames from the earlier fire.

Firefighters from multiple fire departments battled the blaze, including Amityville, Copiague, Deer Park, North Amityville, North Babylon, West Babylon, Wyandanch, and North Lindenhurst in Suffolk. Firefighters from Farmingdale and South Farmingdale in Nassau also assisted, according to Suffolk Fire Rescue Emergency Services.

With Michael O'Keeffe