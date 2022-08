Suffolk County police have located an 89-year-old Deer Park man for whom they had issued a silver alert after he left his home Monday morning.

James Hawkins, who has diabetes and dementia, was driving a blue 2007 Hyundai Sonata, police said, and had not been seen since he left his home on Carll's Path.

They had asked anyone who might have seen Hawkins to call the Missing Persons Section at 631-852-6040.