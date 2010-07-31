Deer Park teen pronounced dead after Wyandanch crash
A Deer Park teen who lost control of an all-terrain vehicle and struck a utility pole in Wyandanch was pronounced dead Friday night, Suffolk police said.
Darrell Waite, 17, had been taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip in critical condition following the crash Monday at Little East Neck Road and Garden City Avenue at 6:30 p.m., police said.
Police said Waite was operating a 2000 Yamaha quad runner ATV south on Little East Neck Road when he attempted to turn left onto Garden City Avenue - but instead crashed into a pole on the northeast corner.
The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, according to police.
Waite died Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Stony Brook University Medical Center, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.