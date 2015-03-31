Derelict house, garage demolished by Town of Brookhaven

The Town of Brookhaven last week demolished a years-vacant house and garage on Route 112 in Medford that officials said has been a source of repeated complaints.

"These structures have been run down for so many years and removing them will improve the Medford Avenue streetscape and increase the property values of the neighborhood," Brookhaven Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said in a news release.

The home was demolished March 24 under a section of the town code that provides a "fast track" to rid neighborhoods of unsafe structures.

"For years, these buildings have been an eyesore in the center of Medford's business district," Medford Taxpayers and Civic Association President Joan Travan said in the news release issued by the town. "I'm ecstatic."