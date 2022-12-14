Dix Hills fire: One person killed

One person died in a fire that broke out in a Dix Hills cottage before dawn on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

About 60 firefighters and rescue workers launched "an aggressive attack on the blaze," which was reported at 2:54 a.m on Carlls Straight Path, Dix Hills Fire Department spokesman Steve Silverman said by email. The fire occurred in a cottage located behind a main house.

Three Suffolk County police officers were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for smoke inhalation, while four firefighters were treated at the site for minor injuries, Silverman said.

No further details were released.

