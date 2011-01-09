Dix Hills woman rescued from elevator shaft

Firefighters rescued a Dix Hills woman trapped under an elevator in her own home after authorities said her husband accidentally lowered it on top of her Sunday.

The woman stepped from the basement into the home's elevator shaft thinking the door was there, said First Assistant Chief Tom Magno of the Dix Hills Fire Department. From the shaft, she called out to her husband, who, thinking she wanted the elevator sent down, pressed the button to lower the car. The car came down, trapping the woman with about one foot of space to spare, Magno said.

"If it came down more, she would have been in deep trouble," Magno said. About 45 firefighters from Dix Hills, Commack and Huntington Manor came to the rescue, he said. The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to Huntington Hospital with minor injuries, he said.