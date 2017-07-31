Police: Driver seriously hurt in one-vehicle crash on LIE

A 23-year-old woman was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after being seriously injured when her car crashed, then caught fire, in an early morning accident Monday that closed all eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway in Hauppauge overnight, Suffolk County police said.

Tiffany Aguiar, of Patchogue, was exiting the eastbound LIE at Exit 56 when she lost control of her vehicle at about 1 a.m., striking the guardrail and a pole, police said. The vehicle then caught fire.

Police said a passing motorist and a responding Suffolk police officer extinguished that fire before Aguiar was extricated from the vehicle by EMS officers at the scene.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

The crash closed all eastbound lanes on the LIE from 1:18 a.m. to 4:54 a.m., the DOT said.

An image from the scene showed the damaged car on top of a guardrail adjacent to a sign stanchion.