DOT: Expect daytime closures of eastbound Montauk Highway in Oakdale for repaving project

Starting Monday, motorists can expect eastbound Montauk Highway to be closed during daytime hours from Connetquot Avenue in Great River to Vanderbilt Boulevard in Oakdale for a repaving project, the state Department of Transportation said.

The closures will run from Monday through Thursday and then again on Sept. 8 and 9, weather permitting, the DOT said.

Travel lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The westbound roadway will remain open. But Exit 46A on Sunrise Highway, providing access to Montauk Highway, will be closed. Intermittent closures may also take place to accommodate construction equipment. Officials said visitors to the Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park will be guided through the zones by workers.

The project will address a damaged section of pavement that officials said "significantly deteriorated" during harsh winter weather. New pavement and markings will "improve motorists' safety," officials said.

The DOT is urging drivers to find alternate routes.

For more information, motorists can call 511, visit www.511NY.org or access info at www.INFORMNY.com or www.INFORMNY.mobi.