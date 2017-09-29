DOT: Sunrise Highway bridge over Higbie Lane to shut overnight

The bridge over Sunrise Highway at Higbie Lane in West Islip will be closed Friday night for repairs, state officials said.

All lanes will be closed at 10 p.m. Friday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday, the state Department of Transportation said.

Northbound Higbie Lane traffic will be detoured along the South Service Road eastbound to Udall Road and then along the North Service Road to return to Higbie Lane via Kane Street, DOT said.

Southbound traffic on Higbie Lane will be detoured along the North Service Road to State Route 231 and then the South Service Road to return to Higbie Lane via Henry Street, the DOT said.

As with most road and bridge projects, work may be canceled, postponed or prolonged because of inclement weather, the agency said.