An Amityville man was charged on Wednesday night with driving while intoxicated after Suffolk police said he struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police said Rand Strollo, 62, was driving a Hyundai Tucson about 11:20 p.m., heading south on Great Neck Road in Copiague when he fatally struck Mario Matute, 59, of Copiague.

Matute was walking on Great Neck Road at the intersection with Malta Street, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police charged Strollo with DWI and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police impounded the Hyundai for a safety check.

Strollo was held awaiting his arraignment on Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip. A defense attorney was not listed.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Major Case detectives at 631-852-6553.