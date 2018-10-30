East Hampton Town Board: Bigger towers present no danger

The East Hampton Town Board is moving forward with a plan to install a new emergency communications system in town — one that calls for taller communication towers in Montauk and Wainscott — and recently decided the proposal will have no adverse environmental impacts.

The town has bonded $8.3 million for the system, which will convert the town from an aging 800 megahertz frequency system to a 700 megahertz system with updated equipment.

“The communications upgrades included in this project are of immediate need for emergency service capabilities,” according to documents posted on the town’s website.

The town will need to replace a 150-foot communication tower near the entrance to the Montauk Transfer Station with a 300-foot lattice tower to allow for communication between town hall and the site. It will also need to raise a 55-foot monopole at police headquarters in Wainscott to 85 feet.

The system upgrade also calls for replacing antennas at towers near the East Hampton Airport in Wainscott, at the Amagansett firehouse and at the East Hampton Town Hall complex. An antenna at a tower on Middle Line Highway in Sag Harbor will also be replaced and a new building constructed there.

The plan also mentions a potential 150-foot tower on Flaggy Hole Road in Springs and a potential 88-foot tower on Melchionna Road in Montauk.