East Hampton crash kills man, injures passenger, police say

A man was killed and his passenger injured when the car they were riding in struck a utility pole in Springs, East Hampton Town police said Sunday.

Edward H. Reich, 54, of Nyack, died in the Saturday afternoon crash, police said.

Reich’s passenger, Robert Kostro, 54, of Springs, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

According to police, Reich was driving a 1987 Porsche north on Three Mile Harbor-Hog Creek Road near Gardiners Lane shortly before 3:30 p.m. when the vehicle veered off the road and struck a utility pole.

Reich was extricated from the car by Springs Fire Department personnel and taken to Southampton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

“I still can’t believe it,” Reich’s mother, Virginia, said in a telephone interview Sunday from her home in New City in Rockland County. “He was going to have a party for me for my 74th birthday today at his house in Nyack.”

Virginia Reich said her son had been at a party at Kostro’s home that was attended by Reich’s family members and others, including Kostro, who worked at Reich’s family business.

“He was in the fur business,” Reich said of her son. She noted he had just gotten his “little four-seater” Porsche about a month ago and was taking Kostro for a ride when it crashed.

Reich said her son was married and had four children. Police said the Porsche has been impounded for safety checks and an investigation into the crash is being conducted by town police and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call town police at 631-537-7575.