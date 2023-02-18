East Marion crash: Four people killed in head-on collision

Four people were killed in a late-night crash involving two vehicles in East Marion on Friday, police said.

The two vehicles were traveling on Route 25 at 11:33 p.m. when they collided head-on west of Truman’s Beach, according to Southold police.

Responding to the scene were units from Southold, Orient, East Marion, and Suffolk County emergency services, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. The names of the deceased were withheld pending family notification, police said.

