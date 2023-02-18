Long IslandSuffolk

East Marion crash: Four people killed in head-on collision

The scene in East Marion where four people were killed...

The scene in East Marion where four people were killed late Friday night in a head-on collision. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Craig Schneidercraig.schneider@newsday.com@Scraigo

Four people were killed in a late-night crash involving two vehicles in East Marion on Friday, police said.

The two vehicles were traveling on Route 25 at 11:33 p.m. when they collided head-on west of Truman’s Beach, according to Southold police.

Responding to the scene were units from Southold, Orient, East Marion, and Suffolk County emergency services, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. The names of the deceased were withheld pending family notification, police said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

 

Craig Schneider

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

