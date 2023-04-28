Eastport school bus crash: Driver, student hurt

A school minibus crashed Friday morning in Eastport, injuring the driver and its lone passenger, a 14-year-old student, Suffolk County police said.

Shortly after 7 a.m., officers from Suffolk's Seventh Precinct responded to a school minibus on its side on County Road 51 west of the overpass at County Road 111, authorities said.

The 79-year-old male bus driver was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The student was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officials said.

It was not immediately clear which school the student attends.