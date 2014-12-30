Man arrested in North Babylon gas station robbery, police say

A man arrested after the knifepoint robbery of a North Babylon gas station is not connected to a recent string of area gas station robberies, police said Tuesday.

Eddie Fernandez, 29, of 8 Floyd St., North Babylon, was arrested minutes after robbing the Lukoil gas station on Bay Shore Road at 4:50 p.m. Monday, police said. That station was previously robbed on Nov. 29, but not by Fernandez, police said.

Fernandez was charged with first-degree robbery and with resisting arrest. He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said Fernandez "is not connected" to a string of five prior gas station robberies in Deer Park and North Babylon, dating back to Nov. 26.

Police said that in the Monday robbery, Fernandez entered the Lukoil, displayed a knife, took cash and fled.

In some of the previous robberies, the suspect displayed a knife, police said. However, in some, a gun was used and in one last week two men, each wearing masks, robbed a Sunoco station on Deer Park Avenue in Deer Park at gunpoint.

That station also was robbed earlier, on Dec. 10, police said.

The other robberies include: an Ultra station on Deer Park Avenue on Nov. 26; the Lukoil station on Nov. 29; a Valero station on Bay Shore Road in Deer Park on Dec. 7, where the suspect fled on a bicycle; and a Dec. 10 robbery of the Sunoco station on Deer Park Avenue, which also was robbed on Dec. 22.