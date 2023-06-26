Southampton honors LGBTQ pioneer Edith Windsor on anniversary of court ruling allowing same-sex marriage

Mary Gallagher and Mary Trembinski were together for 25 years before they were allowed to legally marry.

They traveled from Farmingdale to Southampton Monday to honor the woman who helped make it happen: Edith Windsor, who won a landmark Supreme Court victory exactly ten years ago Monday that paved the way for same-sex marriage.

“She set the world on fire,” said Gallagher, a nurse. “We are married because of her and we can move to any state in this country and remain married.”

The couple attended the unveiling of the Edith Windsor Heart Memorial in front of Southampton Town Hall Monday. The memorial is comprised of 261 interlocking hearts made of pavers that form one large heart. Windsor, who died six years ago, was a longtime summer resident of Southampton.

Town officials, who launched the project, say it will serve as a spot where people can get married – regardless of their sexual orientation.

“Thank you to Edie Windsor, you can marry who you love right here,” Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said. “You don’t have to hide your love. You don’t have to pretend it doesn’t exist.”