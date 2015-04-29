Cops: Drunk man arrested after hitting Centerport house and driving away

A man was driving drunk Tuesday when he left an accident scene after he crashed his pickup truck into the corner of a Centerport house, Suffolk County police said.

Edward Meyer Jr., 49, of Huntington was arrested at his home on charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, police said.

Meyer's 2011 GMC pickup crashed into a house on Prospect Road about 9:26 p.m. and then drove off, police said.

He was arrested at his home about 21/2 hours later, police said, and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Firefighters from the Centerport Fire Department found the house's right front corner severely damaged, with ruptured natural gas and water lines, said Steve Silverman, a spokesman for the department.

Both lines were shut off by firefighters, Silverman said. Utility companies and the Huntington Town Fire Marshal also responded to the scene.

The residents were not home at the time of the crash, Silverman said. No injuries were reported by police or firefighters.