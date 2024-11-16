Long IslandSuffolk

Man seriously injured in four-story fall at East Farmingdale hotel

TownePlace Suites Marriott is located at 1 Marriot Plaza in...

TownePlace Suites Marriott is located at 1 Marriot Plaza in East Farmingdale. Credit: Google

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Suffolk County police are investigating circumstances surrounding a man who was seriously injured after he fell four stories at an East Farmingdale hotel on Friday evening.

Around 10 p.m., the 30-year-old North Amityville man fell from a four-story window at TownePlace Suites Republic Airport Long Island/Farmingdale, located at 1 Marriott Plaza in East Farmingdale.

The man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, police said.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

