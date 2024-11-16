Man seriously injured in four-story fall at East Farmingdale hotel
Suffolk County police are investigating circumstances surrounding a man who was seriously injured after he fell four stories at an East Farmingdale hotel on Friday evening.
Around 10 p.m., the 30-year-old North Amityville man fell from a four-story window at TownePlace Suites Republic Airport Long Island/Farmingdale, located at 1 Marriott Plaza in East Farmingdale.
The man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, police said.
